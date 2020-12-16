Makokoba residents protest over burst sewage pipes

MAKOKOBA residents dumped plastic bags with sewage at Bulawayo City Council offices protesting the municipality’s slow response in attending to burst sewage pipes.

BY SILAS NKALA

The disgruntled residents revealed this during the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) training workshop for the Bulawayo Water Action Social Movement representatives over the weekend.

One of the representatives, Zhwaki Lunga said residents reported burst sewer on November 1 and council did not act until the end of the month, forcing them to take sewage in plastic bags and dump it at the reception of the City Health Department offices.

“Eleven residents participated in this non-violent strategic action on November 30, so as to register their dissatisfaction over poor service delivery,” Lunga said.

The residents also said after the November 30 action, the local authority responded two days later and fixed the burst sewer.

However, it was unfortunate that before the end of the week the sewer had burst again.

MIHR co-ordinator Khumbulani Maphosa, while addressing participants at the workshop, applauded the Makokoba residents for peacefully claiming their rights and encouraged other residents to emulate them.

“I am happy you didn’t spill the sewage on the flow or on council furniture because that would have been criminal, what you did should be emulated by residents when they see inaction on their rights issues,” Maphosa said.

The workshop, which was conducted by MIHR and Community Water Alliance, sought to empower Bulawayo Water Action Social Movement representatives with strategic non-violent tactics to assert their right to water.

MIHR is an organisation that exists to build and strengthen non-violent social movements for the protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms.

Bulawayo deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said he was not aware of the protest and promised to find out what happened.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw