Mafume bail hearing today

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE bail hearing for Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, who is facing allegations of obstructing or defeating the course of justice after he allegedly attempted to bribe a witness has been set for today at the High Court.

He was arrested for the offence four days after he had been released on $30 000 bail at the High Court. As part of bail conditions, Mafume was ordered not to interfere with witnesses.

Mafume allegedly offered to pay US$1 500 to Edgar Dzehonye, a key witness in the case in which he is being accused of parcelling out land so that he testifies in his favour in court.

The State alleges that Mafume violated his bail conditions and contacted Dzehonye, through a WhatsApp voice call, requesting him to meet him and discuss his criminal case before the courts.

On December 13, 2020, the two allegedly met at Mega II Leisure Centre but changed the venue after Mafume told the witness that the place was overcrowded.

They later met at Avondale shopping centre around 5pm, where Mafume asked Dzehonye to testify in his favour.

He told Dzehonye that he had also spoken to another witness in the matter, Addmore Nhekairo and that he had agreed to testify in his favour and had apologised for testifying against him in court.

They met the following day at Strathaven shopping centre and Mafume continued to pester Dzehonye to testify in his favour, but was arrested by the police who had received a tip off.

Mafume, however, insists that he was trapped and never had the intention to bribe Dzehonye.

