Madhananga endures permit frustrations

FORMER FC Platinum midfielder Farai Madhananga is yet to get a work permit and remains sidelined at his South African club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Madhananga remained at TTM, who ventured into the DStv Premiership after buying the Bidvest Wits franchise, with several players moving on.

TTM have played six matches so far in the league and Madhananga is yet to kick a ball.

Speaking from his South African base yesterday, Madhananga said he is yet to get a work permit.

“I still have issues over acquiring a work permit. I’m training, but I am yet to play. They (TTM) have told me that the work permit is not out yet. It’s football, this things sometimes happen but I’m hopeful it will be out soon,” Madhananga said.

The player joined Bidvest Wits last year in July but also did not have much of game at the South African side, playing five games only for the Clever Boys.

Former Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi also moved to TTM from SuperSport United while Terrence Dzvukamanja joined giants Orlando Pirates after the Bidvest Wits was sold.

Former Highlanders defender McClive Phiri, who also did not play many games for Bidvest Wits after joining the side in February last year, joined GladAfrica outfit Sekhukhune United which is also home to veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini.

Kapini was offloaded by Highlands Park.

All is not well at TTM, whose players reportedly went on industrial action last week, pressing for unpaid salaries. The Limpompo-based side also courted FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza after landing the DStv Premiership status, but Mapeza ditched them at the last minute after some misunderstandings.

