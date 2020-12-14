Longcheng fight in new twist

THE fight between Longcheng International Trade and Commerce (Pvt) Ltd and two of its tenants Rubline Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and Prusade Investments took a new twist last week after the owners allegedly circumvented court processes and wrote to the Liquor Licensing Board seeking the cancellation of licences for the businesses.

BY MOSES MATENGA

Rubline Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and Prusade Investments, trading as Tips Liquor Store and Liquor Hub respectively are fighting moves by Longcheng owners to evict them over allegations of “messing up the place and failing to rein in rowdy patrons”.

The two tenants deny the allegations and the case is now before the courts.

But before the matter could be concluded, the owners wrote to the Liquor Licensing Board on December 9, 2020 requesting action against the two.

“This is a formal complaint which we are registering with your board. The complaint is against their continued flouting of their operating licences’ conditions,” the letter signed by company secretary only identified as T Mhuka read in part.

The two companies have been in the business of selling alcohol since the opening of the mall.

The tenants, through their lawyers from Pundu and Company Legal Practitioners, accused the owners of being insincere in rushing to the Liquor Licensing Board at a time the matter was before the courts.

“It has come to our attention that you recently wrote to the Liquor Board requesting that they cancel trading licences of our clients based on unsubstantiated allegations, notwithstanding the fact that the matter is before the courts under cases number HC6624/20 and HC6843/20,” the letter read in part.

“Your conduct is grossly mala fide and we, therefore, advise you to desist from such conduct which is generally biased and targeted for reasons best known by you.”

The matter is before the courts with Tips accusing the property owners of unilaterally cancelling the lease agreement without following procedure while citing frivolous and unsubstantiated claims.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw