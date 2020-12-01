Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Aljazeera- Formula One world champion to miss Bahrain GP after testing positive for coronavirus.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

His team, Mercedes, said Hamilton woke with mild symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result at a subsequent test and again at a retest.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

His team, Mercedes, said Hamilton woke with mild symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result at a subsequent test and again at a retest.

His victory in Istanbul – the 94th of his career – allowed him to add the 2020 title to his championships of 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.