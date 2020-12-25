Law should not be applied selectively

ZIMBABWEANS are law abiding people, but they have been let down by those in the leadership.

Zimbabweans are hardworking people, but they have been hard done by maladministration.

Zimbabwe is endowed with natural resources, and good climatic conditions and infrastructure to support agriculture, mining and manufacturing, but it has been reduced to a net importer of all and sundry.

Zimbabwe is one of the countries with the highest literacy rate in Africa, but it has nothing to show for it.

This all boils down to corruption and misplaced priorities.

In 2013, the late former President Robert Mugabe told the world that Zimbabwe had lost US$15 billion in diamond revenue and seven years down the line, no arrest have been made.

It is not that law enforcement agents and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission do not know who looted Chiadzwa diamond fields dry.

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed the presidency, he promised zero tolerance to corruption, but two years down the line, his anti-corruption crusade has degenerated into a charade.

The fight against corruption has been politicised.

Two months ago, Health deputy minister John Mangwiro was in the eye of a storm after being fingered in a scandal in the procurement of drugs, he has not been arrested.

But Harare mayor, who is accused of interfering with a State witness is languishing in prison for a frivolous crime.

The anti-corruption dragnet caught Priscah Mupfumira, but she was released under a cloud.

Worried Citizen

