Kamambo denies vote buying

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THE trial of Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) President Felton Kamambo who is facing 32 counts of bribery charges commenced today at the Harare Magistrates court. Kamambo appeared before Magistrate Bianca Makwande.

Kamambo, is accused of bribing Zifa councillors to vote for him in an election where he ousted former association president Philip Chiyangwa.

He has however denied all charges.

Allegations are that Kamambo paid cash to voters using his Ecocash account.

He however told the court that the money he paid to the voters was reimbursement for transport and food expenses incurred during the voting process.

He is being represented by lawyer and Tawanda Zhuwarara.

More details to follow…

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw