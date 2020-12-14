Jah Prayzah releases ‘meaningless’ song

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CONTEMPORARY multi-award winning musician Jah Prayzah has released a “meaningless music video” titled Porovhoka that loosely translates to mean do not provoke me available on YouTube.

The Kutonga Kwaro in a video clip a day before the release of the 3 minutes 47 seconds video jokingly said the song was meaningless, but a party and dancing song.

“This time I want to sing something meaningless, there are many meaningless songs that become popular, so tomorrow I want to release the song titled Porovhoka,” he said.

“It’s a meaningless song, it’s not even educational, there is nothing to be learnt from the song, it’s just a festivities song to dance while braaing your chicken. No one will have issues with you, so when someone is partying do not provoke, hence the song is called Porovhoka.”

Jah Prayzah said YouTube has since acknowledged his huge following on the video.

“The team at YouTube are impressed, they are not aware that the song is not educational. Face with tears of joy musandi #porovhoka (do not provoke me),” he said.

Although Jah Prayzah considers Porovhoka a “meaningless” song, his legion of followers appear to have gone crazy with the video if comments on different digital platforms are anything to go by.

The video directed by Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs had harvested about 75,480 views in about six hours after its premier on YouTube.

