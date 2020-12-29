Highlanders target Chicken Inn star

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Premier Soccer League side Highlanders are set to invade the player market in a bid to replace the players that have moved on in search of greener pastures.

Bosso lost Prince Dune, Mitchell Katsvairo, Brian Banda and Denzel Khumalo.

They have since signed Winston Mhango and are pursuing the signature of Chicken Inn forward Obriel Chirinda.

Yesterday coach Mandla Mpofu acknowledged that replacing Dube, who is now playing for Azam in Tanzania would not be easy.

Dube joined Tanzanian side Azam FC in August while the Bulawayo giants also lost midfielders Banda and Khumalo to FC Platinum.

Striker Tinashe Makanda also left the club.

Mpofu has been elevated to head coach, taking over from Englishman Mark Harrison, who the club said it could no longer afford to pay him.

“I can assure you that the four quality players that we lost will be replaced. Of course we can’t replace Prince (Dube) but we will try out best to get someone who will fit into his shoes. There are players that we are talking to but we can’t mention names for now but big names are definitely coming,” Mpofu said.

He said he was retaining most of the players in the 2020 squad and was hoping when the football season finally started, Highlanders would be among the top teams.

The Bulawayo giants are also eyeing Under-20 Young Warriors’ skipper Lexington Mujokoro.

During the year Highlanders also lost Katsvairo who is now based in Botswana, while goalkeeper Chris Mverechena decided to terminate his contract with Highlanders without playing a single match for them.

