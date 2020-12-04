Gweru to relocate vendors amid COVID-19 fears

Gweru City Council mayor Josiah Makombe has said that council would relocate vendors operating from an illegal fresh farm produce market in Mtapa suburb.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Makombe, who visited the market on Monday, saw vendors not observing COVID-19 regulations such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

There are also no ablution facilities at the vending site.

The city father said council would move the traders to an appropriate site in the same suburb.

“When I visited Mtapa illegal market, I was disheartened by what I saw.

“Surely, people are suffering to make ends meet,”Makombe said.

“However, in as much as we are scrambling for an income to fend for our families, let us not forget that the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent.

“I urge everyone to observe WHO guidelines against COVID-19, maintain social distance, mask up and sanitise your hands frequently.”

He, however, added: “As a council we will relocate those traders to a more appropriate vending place in Mtapa as a matter of urgency.”

Vendors created a new vending site after council closed Kombayi market to pave way for renovations after government directed all local authorities to demolish and refurbish old vending sites.

