Gerard Houllier dead: Former Liverpool manager dies aged 73

The Frenchman, who spent six years at Anfield, has passed away just days after a heart operation.

The news was confirmed in France initially by both L’Equipe and RMC.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker immediately paid tribute on social media, stating: “Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people.”

Houllier initially arrived at Anfield in July 1998, joining the club as co-manager with Roy Evans.

Evans resigned on November 10, leaving Houllier in sole charge, from where he rebuilt a side that had been labelled the “Spice Boys”.

That culminated in the club’s five cup success of 2001, as they claimed the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, Charity Shield and UEFA Super Cup.

In October of that year, Houllier suffered emergency heart surgery after falling ill on the bench during a Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

He was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation due to the discovery of a heart condition, an aortic dissection.

Nevertheless, he returned to the club after five months away, and with the help of assistant Phil Thompson, led the club to a second place finish in the 2001-02 season.

Houllier ultimately left Liverpool in 2004, having also overseen an overhaul of the club’s youth system, being replaced by Rafa Benitez.- Mirror.uk