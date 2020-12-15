Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A BOLT of lightning yesterday struck a kitchen hut in Mahuskewa in which three social soccer team players were taking refuge from the rains and killed one of them on the spot.

Ian Mashinge (19) of Sadza village under Chief Nenguwo had his body retrieved by fellow villagers from a burning hut while his colleagues were taken to Mahusekwa District Hospital for treatment for burns.

According to witnesses, about 10 youths were in the company of the deceased while playing soccer at an open space in the area when disaster struck.

Some of the injured youths have since been discharged while others were reportedly referred to Harare Central Hospital.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday.

“On December 10, at around 6pm, the deceased was playing soccer with his friends aged 21 and 31 at an open space in Kundishora village. It started raining and the trio took refuge in a kitchen hut. It is reported that the hut was struck by a bolt of lightning, caught fire and Ian Mashinge got burnt in the process. The other two escaped unhurt. Some villagers tried to rescue Mashinge but their efforts were in vain,” said Mwanza.

