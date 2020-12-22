Floods ravage Mbire

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

MBIRE district has been affected by flooding due to incessant downpours that pounded the area since last week.

Mbire MP and Agriculture deputy minister Douglas Karoro yesterday told NewsDay that the worst affected areas were ward eight in Chirunya, ward 10 in Chitsungo and Nyagukuta village.

“No casualties have been recorded yet, but I am appealing to travellers in Mbire to avoid attempts to cross flooded bridges in order to avoid loss of life,” Karoro said.

“I would also like to appeal to all those residing in low-lying areas to seek refuge on higher ground. All those travelling must also avoid moving alone as most areas are heavily flooded.”

He said as a result of the natural disasters that had affected Mbire, 17 Mbire Rural district councillors received motorbikes from the local authority in a bid to ensure easy mobility for them to do community work.

Karoro said most councillors in Mbire had been failing to attend council meetings because the place was remote and experienced transport problems.

“Mbire is one of the biggest constituencies in Mashonaland Central province. Its councillors are drawn from very distant wards. It was a nightmare for councillors to attend council functions and to assist villagers in times of disasters. I am happy with this development in that it will improve their mobility and visibility as they do their work on the ground,” he said.

Council chief executive officer Claudious Majaya said: “We bought 17 bikes to provide them with transport to do their work in and around their wards, as well as to enable the councillors to come to the district centre to attend meetings. Some areas do not have reliable transport systems, so this will actually improve their mobility.”

Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe vice-president Robson Chidongo, who is also Mbire Rural District Council chairperson and ward 12 councillor, said without transport, it was very difficult for councillors to reach areas affected by the floods.

Chidongo said most areas in Mbire were not accessible due to a poor road network and flooded rivers.

