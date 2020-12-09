Fashion house empowers UZ female students

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

LOCAL fashion house Trend-Zone Designer Wear, on Sunday hosted 30 University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students for the inaugural edition of their female students inspiration event themed She is Defined set to be an annual event.

The event, which coincided with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, sought to empower the young ladies to be confident, well-groomed and focused on their life goals.

Speaking at the event, Trend-Zone Designer Wear managing director Florence Rupapa said she understood the plight of the students and was hoping they would be empowered through the initiative.

“I am a university graduate and I know the pressures that come with being a young lady at university. Your situation is even worse because the economic environment is generally difficult.

So with this She is Defined initiative, we will be hosting female students annually for inspiration at the same time donating some goods for your upkeep and welfare,” she said.

Rupapa’s sentiments were echoed by journalist and communications specialist Beatrice Tonhodzayi who also spoke on the need for the young women to stand up for their rights in the face of rampant abuse of women.

“The environment you are operating in is generally difficult and I want to challenge you to be focused and value your worth. During our time at university we would get government pay-outs for our upkeep, but that is not the situation now. That is the reason for you to be wise and more diligent in your pursuit of goals,” she said.

Other speakers at the event were George Munengwa of ProAir Group who spoke on entrepreneurship while Enrico Maverick of Maverick Foundation spoke on the importance of self-actualisation and leadership.

The students were treated to early Christmas gifts in the form of food and drinks, heels, body lotion and sanitary wear courtesy of Trend-Zone Designer Wear in partnership with the Maverick Foundation.

“The gifts are just, but a small gesture. Our main focus is to equip and psyche the students for success. I believe in the power of mindset shift and as Trend-Zone Designer Wear we will continue engaging partners for more such noble events,” Rupapa said.

Guests at the event were entertained by rising musician Anita Jackson.

