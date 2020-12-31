Elephants wreak havoc in Zvishavane

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

PEOPLE living in Masocha village in Zvishavane district are living in fear after a herd of marauding elephants invaded the community, damaging crops in the drought-prone area.

A villager, Beatrice Mutore said besides destroying crops, villagers feared the human-wildlife conflict could turn fatal since the jumbos are known to trample people to death.

“The elephants extensively destroyed our fields and we are concerned that this farming season our yields will be greatly affected, “she said.

“We also fear for our lives and in particular the lives of our children as they are more vulnerable to these animals. Our plea is for the parks people to move swiftly in controlling these jumbos that have invaded our area.”

Another villager, Tungamirirai Mugoni said the elephants had destroyed crops on his piece of land.

“I have a piece of land, I had planted with maize and the crop has been destroyed,” he said.

“It’s quite a loss because I irrigated it with water from a well I drilled at my homestead.”

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo was not available for comment.

ZimParks reports show that from January to date more than 50 people were killed by wild animals.

