Dube begins road to recovery after surgery

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS and Azam FC striker Prince Dube will soon be travelling back to recuperate in Tanzania after undergoing a successful surgery in South Africa on Thursday.

Dube suffered a fracture on his left hand on November 25 during his team’s clash against Young Africans and Azam had to fly him to Cape Town where he was booked at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital for specialist treatment.

He was operated on by renowned bone specialist Robert Nicolas.

The former Highlanders forward yesterday confirmed that the operation was successful.

“Everything went well. I have been discharged from hospital. I will be travelling back to Tanzania, but I am not sure when but soon,” he said.

Dube has been dogged by injuries in the last year, having suffered a hamstring strain in March this year in a pre-season friendly match against Chapungu at Luveve Stadium.

Highlanders were preparing to play FC Platinum in the final of Castle Challenge Cup which the Bulawayo giants lost 2-0 to FC Platinum at Barbourfields in March.

He managed to play in the match.

In October, having joined Tanzanian side Azam in August, he could not make it for the Warriors’ friendly match against Malawi after another hamstring injury.

He made it for the Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month where he was an unused substitute in the 3-1 defeat away to Algeria before he was summoned late on to score a points salvaging goal in the return leg against the same team at the National Sports Stadium.

He has, however, been instrumental for Azam in their Vodacom Premier League campaign scoring six goals in the first stages of season.

The club then slumped in form leading to the sacking of Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba to be replaced by Zambian defender George Lwandamina.

