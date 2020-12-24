Diverse sounds make the magic for Ngara

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean gospel singer Lewis Ngara has said his ability to work with various artistes and producers enabled him to make inroads into the cut-throat music industry.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday from his Yorkshire base, Ngara, who is a teacher by profession, said roping in musicians with unique and original styles had given his productions the cutting edge.

“I am happy with the positive response I receive from fans here and back home. Working with others, I learned different ways of approaching my work,” he said.

“Working with different producers has helped me to bring variety sounds. Collaborations have helped me to understand areas that I lacked, thereby developing them. Each producer has their own approach, which is different from others and this gives a different feel to my music.”

Ngara said he did not confine himself to one sound as he was comfortable with any genre.

“While I sing gospel music, getting my inspiration to write songs from reading the Word of God, my compositions are also mainly influenced by African traditional styles, although I am flexible,” he said.

Despite being many kilometres away from home, Ngara, who sings with his wife Tau and sister-in-law Roda Muza, said he had managed to maintain good links with fellow Zimbabwean musicians.

“Having been in the music industry for quite some time, I decided to assist up-and-coming artistes with knowledge, skills and sometimes resources,” he said.

“I have collaborated with various artistes, popular and up-and-coming. I have managed to bring some musicians together through various initiatives and I have been supporting some up-and-coming singers with recording fees and meeting their expenses for video shoots,” he said.

Having started singing at a tender age, Ngara, a member of Forward in Faith Ministries International, owes his success to God as he boasts seven albums under his sleeve.

“I started singing at Sunday school and church choirs. I got a chance to learn music theory at Nyadire Teachers’ College in Mutoko and with that knowledge, I recorded my first album Handichatamba NaSatani in 2006,” he said.

“Apart from collaborating with my wife Tau on many projects, I have also collaborated with Mathias Mhere on the song Kwatabva Kure, Dorcas Moyo on Samatenga, Tinashe Mupambawashe on It is Well, Roe Makawa, Trymore Bande and Ashlley Manzunzu.”

To show his versatility, Ngara has released a reggae song titled Tinokupai Mbiri produced by Olin Anderson of Kunashe Studios in Mutare.

“In our effort to continue giving our fans distinct sound, I have engaged the services of Bethany Pasinawako Ngolomi, Obert Chari, Dorcas Moyo, Praise Govheya, Sekuru Bosvo, Mr Favour, Sandra Chirenje and Forget Kuweyo on my latest song Tinokupai Mbiri.

Some of Ngara’s latest productions include Mwari Makandinakira, Samatenga and Think About It (riddim) featuring Tau and Divine Ngara (his daughter).

Backed by The Soul Rejuvenators Crew, Ngara who is dominating both local and UK airwaves, has a number of albums which include Jesus is Calling (2013), Ndafunga Kwedu KuZimbabwe (2014), Love Jesus (2016), Regai Zvikurirane (2018), Ndirimukundi (2019) and Let’s Praise the Lord (2020).

