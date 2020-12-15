Denes wins WBO Welterweight Championship

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Brandon “Boika” Denes (25) was crowned the new WBO Africa welterweight champion after defeating Mikka Shonena of Namibia at the Windhoek Country Club in Namibia on Saturday.

Denes, who is also holder of the WBF intercontinental belt, came into this fight in high spirits although he was not the favourite to win the bout.

His opponent, Shonena came into this fight sitting on a 16-bout unbeaten run and was largely viewed as the favourite to claim the belt.

However, he was stunned by Denes who handed him his first professional defeat after he was knocked out after six dithering rounds.

Denes was elated after claiming the belt.

“I have always wanted to hold many prestigious belts and this is just the beginning. Like I said before the bout, I knew how to stop him and I did exactly that. I hope to keep this belt for a long time and make my country proud,” he said.

Denes was the only Zimbabwean who managed to claim silverware as the other four lost their fights.

Liberty Muwani fell at the hands of Charles Shinima of Namibia by a technical knockout.

Tinashe Zihove was arguably the worst on the night after he was knocked out as early as the first round by Paulinus Ndjolonimus also of Namibia, while Ronald Tamani was knocked out in the second round by Philipus Ngatumbwa again of Namibia.

