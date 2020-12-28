Cyclone Chalane: health provisions for evacuation centres

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE government has started providing security and health provisions to evacuation centres in the seven districts of Manicaland, where scores of people are set to be relocated for safety in the event that Cyclone Chalane hits the country on the New Year’s Eve as expected.

Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator and Civil Protection Unit chairperson Edgar Seenza said that there are also fears of the COVID-19 outbreak if precautionary measures are not followed.

Seenza NewsDay that the heavy rains that hit Chimanimani recently were a threat to the lives of many villagers who have already started moving out from the district to seek safety from their families’ homes outside the district.

“We have started working on security provisions because as you are aware, in these evacuation centres there would be a lot of people. So we need security for surveillance reasons as a lot happens in such areas,” Seenza said.

More to follow…

