Chinhoi wins Ugandan Open Championships

IN-FORM Zimbabwean golfer, Robson Chinhoi continued with his run winning the Ugandan Open Championships with 10 strokes ahead of his nearest rival Deo Akope in Kampala.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

It has been a fruitful two months for Chinhoi, who also won the second leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club in Kenya and walked away with the top prize at the weekend following a brilliant round of five-under-par 67 in the closing round.

Chinhoi shot past his rival with an impressive five under par 67 and finished all rounds with a total of 15 under par 273, while his opponent Akope posted three under par 69 for a total of five under par 283 to settle for the second prize.

Zimbabwe Professional golfers Association (ZPGA) president Tongoona Charamba hailed the performance of the team, adding that corporates should support local talent.

“It was great watching and playing in the same field with our fellow Zimbabwean who became the eventual winner on a record score of -15. Obviously, the inspiration is from how the other guys do in the events we play in and when we spoke about it during our practice rounds, we agreed that one of us should win.

“As ZPGA, we are so proud of Robson Chinhoi for his exploits and hardworking, great talent that he is. I seriously ask our corporates to support him and others to get to the next level.

We can’t have such talent going to waste. The boy belongs to the biggest league. Chinhoi, Nyasha Muyambo and I made the cut. The other Zimbabweans who took part were Liberty Gumisa, Pride Sembo, Farayi Chitengwa and Morton Kombayi. We went better as a country as I competed and finished second last year at Victoria Serena,” he said.”

This was a tough encounter with the defending champion Madalitso Muthiya from Zambia, finishing fourth after two under par 70, which could give him a total of two under par 286, a shot better than another top Uganda player Philip Kasozi.

In addition, six-time winner Dismas Indiza from Kenya finished on level par total of 288 after a 71 in the final round to finish in sixth place.

lFollow Freeman on Twitter

@freemanmakopa

