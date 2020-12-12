Chimedza reveals Sheffield Utd heartbreak

by Kevin Mapasure

FORMER Caps United and Warriors leftback Cephas Chimedza has revealed the heartbreak he suffered 15 years ago after missing out on an opportunity to break into the English second-tier league, the Championship.

Chimedza shared letters from December 2004 and January 2005 on his Twitter page that show arrangements were being made for him to travel to England for trials with Sheffield United.

The trials did not materialise in the end and after his followers on Twitter inquired why he never made it to the United Kingdom he only said the intermediary disappeared, after too many people got involved in the deal.

“The guy who was the intermediary didn’t want any other people to get involved, so he just disappeared on the last minute,” he responded after followers, mostly Zimbabwean football fans got curious.

Former Warriors midfielder Clemence Matawu, who recently announced retirement after a long and illustrious career, suggested that Chimedza should write a book about his experience as he had many interesting stories to share.

Chimedza shared a letter from Sheffield United to the British High Commission in Harare requesting that he be granted a visa to travel for trials.

“We request that the above player be allowed to trial at Sheffield United,” the club wrote on December 29 2004, few weeks after Chimedza had been voted Soccer Star of the Year after leading Caps United to a league title.

Then Caps United boss, Twine Phiri, consented to Chimedza trailing at Sheffield United.

“As per the attached letter from Sheffield United requesting the above mentioned player, Caps United hereby authorise him to proceed for trials as requested,” part of the letter read. Chimedza was pencilled to leave on January 5, but the trip never materialised.

Instead, he was to move to Belgium that year to join Germinal Beershot and also played for Sint Truidense, before moving to lower leagues.

Had the Sheffield United move materialised, he would have become the second Zimbabwean to play at the club after Peter Ndlovu.

