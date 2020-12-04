Charlie Kay pays tribute to motherhood in new tune

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean Afro-pop artiste Tapfuma Charles “Charlie Kay” Katedza said his music was a mirror image of his life experiences as he pays tribute to his mother in a song titled Amai for her role in shaping his musical career.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Charlie Kay’s musical journey began at the tender age of five when his mother enrolled him at the Zimbabwe College of Music where his love for music was nurtured resulting in him becoming the musician he is today.

Having attended the University of Westminster studying Music Production and Music Business, Charlie acquired skills and knowledge to help him pursue his first love, music and take it to greater heights.

He is a full package, a multi-talented pianist, songwriter, producer and audio engineer.

The new offering Amai, is a track of gratitude and love in which Charlie Kay gives praise and appreciation to his mother for making him the man he is today, though the track also makes one reflect since it reminds one to do the same for their mother.

The song, that comes on the backdrop of another successful track Kumusha which saw him dominating local radio chats, is a well-crafted and a striking piece of art straight from the heart dedicated to all the mothers.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Charlie Kay said his mother had been the pillar of strength for him in realising his dream.

“Above and beyond the measure of time lays a rare and priceless jewel, a love so deep in the form of a being called mother. From the first birth cries, those arms cradled and shielded me from harm’s way. They educated me, nurtured me and realised my passion for music from an early stage which she cultivated and encouraged,” he said.

“The power of unconditional love, every step, curve, success and failure, my mother has been my pillar of strength. She is the sole reason I have realised my dream and continue to make magic in all sectors of life.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Kay said his desire was to use music to tell the Zimbabwean story on the international scene.

“I am exporting my music to the international scene via my Zimbabwean and African people. There is so much that the world doesn’t know about us and I hope to play my part in being a voice for Zimbabwe and Africa through my music,” he said.

After the release of his debut single called Vimbai about three years ago, Charlie Kay mastered the art of captivating his audience by letting them indulge in and savour his music.

He has done several collaborations with local artistes, including songstresses Gemma Griffiths, Tamy Moyo and Ammara Brown as well as Nutty O, EX Q and Nox Guni.

In the UK he worked with urban artistes Donchez who was a Britain’s Got Talent finalist and JE who had his works published on LinkUp TV and Grime Daily. Apart from producing most of his songs, Charlie Kay has also worked with various artistes as a producer and as a qualified mixing and mastering engineer he has to date two silver plaques on two albums as a recording and mixing engineer.

Charlie Kay has continued to grow as an artiste and entrepreneur having established the Inkredible Group which includes Inkredible Muzik and Inkredible Films, a music and visual production powerhouse and growing label.

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw