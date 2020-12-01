Byo supply dams still in distress

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council has revealed that water levels in its supply dams remain very low despite the heavy downpours experienced across the country since last week, an indication that the water crisis ravaging the city is far from being over.

The city early this year decommissioned Umzingwane, Upper Ncema and Lower Ncema dams which remain decommissioned. It only remains with the Insiza Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi dams.

On Monday, the city received a record breaking rainfall of 29 mm in 20 minutes in the central business district, but this has not significantly increased water levels in the supply dams, city engineer, Christopher Dube has revealed.

In a notice to the residents, Dube, through tables said as at November 30, Insiza Mayfair is 27% full with 47, 031, 887 water while the usable volume is at 40,092, 247 cubic metres.

He said Inyankuni is at 38,22% full, with 30, 872, 270 cubic metres volume and 27, 641,030 cubic metres usable.

More details to follow…

