BCC supplementary budget approved

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

Government has approved Bulawayo City Council (BCC)’s supplementary budget of $2,85 billion which will see service charges going up 372%, Southern Eye has learnt.

In September, the BCC proposed a supplementary budget of $2,85 billion for the remaining months for 2020 at the same time proposing a $17,1 billion 2021 budget.

In a notice to ratepayers, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube announced that the government had approved the supplementary budget.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public and its valued customers, that the 2020 Supplementary Budget has been approved.

“Charges will be going up by 372%,” Dube said.

“The new charges will be reflected in the January 2021 bills.

“We also encourage residents to continue paying their bills on time.”

During budget consultations, BCC indicated that rates and general services would be at $2,7 billion, water $1,8 billion, health $1,1 billion, sewage $896,6 million and housing $126,7 million.

The city’s finance director Kempton Ndimande said the budget was critical in improving service delivery, adding that BCC was looking at constructing a clinic in Cowdray Park, renovating other clinics; purchasing various equipment for the health services department as well as improving refuse collection.

He said among other key priority areas, BCC intended to complete sewerage rehabilitation at pre-sale projects while also constructing new sewage outfalls in areas such as Cowdray Park.

Following the approval of the supplementary budget, Bulawayo residents must brace themselves for high rates in 2021.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw