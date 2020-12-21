Another gruesome murder shocks Mzilikazi residents

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Mzilikazi residents in Bulawayo yesterday expressed shock after a male adult was gruesomely murdered and his body was found with the chest ripped off near Happy Valley in a case of suspected ritual murder.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he was not aware of the case.

But Mzilikazi Residents Association chairman Jacob Magutshwa told NewsDay that the murder actually happened.

“It is true, it happened yesterday after another dead man was found dumped in the ward,” Magutshwa said, adding that the crime scene was attended to by Mzilikazi police, who removed the body.

Other sources said a white Toyota vehicle with a South African registration number was spotted at the scene of the murder and is suspected to have dumped the mutilated body.

“There was another grisly murder at Mzilikazi Clinic turnoff along Luveve Road. The victim’s chest and ribs were ripped open, his skull was bust open, his clothes were in tatters, and his back was blistered as if he was dragged,” a witness said.

The latest killing and dumping of a victim happened a month after another taxi driver was found dead in Mzilikazi, with his head split open and his brains removed.

Residents now think the suburb is a hotspot for ritual killings.

