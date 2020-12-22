ANC cancels January 8th celebration over covid-19 concerns

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has cancelled its January 8th commemoration amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.

The decision was taken following a briefing with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize cautioning about the possible spread of COVID-19.

This year’s event was meant to take place in Limpopo and it had been decided that only 100 hundred people would be allowed to attend the main celebration. – Eyewitness News

