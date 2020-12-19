ALL SET FOR HARARE BODYBUILDING CLASSICS

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ALL is set for the returning Harare Classic Bodybuilding contest set to be held today.

Bodybuilders from across the country are set to battle it out in the tournament which is returning to the spotlight after eight years of inactivity.

Blessings Sithole, also know as CC Banks, has been touted as the favourite to be crowned champion in the main contest.

He, however, faces stiff competition from Pritchard Hoko, who trains from Bulawayo-based gym, Bodyworks.

The multi-talented Sithole has won a number of accolades in bodybuilding and karate for the country.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Sithole was upbeat that he will win the big accolade.

“I am not worried about any other athlete who is coming because CC Banks is always number one. That doesn’t change. So I urge a lot of athletes to come. I need a lot of athletes on the stage to congratulate me after I take the title.

“CC Banks is not the best, but he is number one. I am going to win as usual because there are things that don’t change. So I urge people to come to come to the Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare on December 19 to see me take my crown,” he said.

In this one, bodybuilders will compete in the different categories, including men’s open, junior men bodybuilding up to 70kg, men’s physique open, men’s fitness open and women’s bikini fitness open.

Meanwhile, the number of participants will be limited to ensure conformity to the COVID-19 protocols.

“We are going to stick to the COVID-19 regulations and we will have a limited number of participants at the venue and ensure that social-distance is maintained. So far everything is in order and the prize monies are already there,” tournament co-ordinator Tarisai Chirume said.

