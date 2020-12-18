Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

BY Staff Reporter

AIRLINK, the independent regional airline, will launch a new non-stop service between Cape Town, South Africa, and Harare from January 18 next year, its latest in a series of new and resumed routes across its Southern African network.

In a statement yesterday, the airline said it would satisfy demand for direct flights between the two cities and followed the lifting of travel restrictions that previously curtailed travel between the neighbouring countries while they both worked to successfully contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Airlink is excited to be launching this important new route, which will provide convenience to business and leisure travellers, saving them precious hours transferring via Johannesburg and also limiting their exposure to potential touch-points, which is a key consideration as we adjust our travelling habits during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster said.

“Airlink’s unique service on the route will also support trade, commerce and tourism between the two cities and their respective markets at a time when it is desperately needed.”

The flight will depart Cape Town on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10:35hrs arriving in Harare at 13:50hrs. It will leave Harare on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 14:30hrs and arriving in Cape Town at 18:10hrs.

