2 killed, 7 injured as train derails

A NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train derailed in Bulawayo yesterday morning, killing two employees and injuring seven others.

NRZ spokesman Nyasha Maravanyika said the accident happened in Redbank, 30km from Bulawayo close to the highway to Victoria Falls after sand was dumped on the railway tracks following heavy rains.

The goods train travelling to Bulawayo was carrying coal, coming from Sawmills, a railway yard in Umguza district, Matabeleland North.

“The derailment happened just after midnight. The accident was caused by sand that covered the rail road level crossing following heavy rains. This caused our locomotive to go off track,” he said, adding that 11 NRZ employees were onboard at the time.

“We are sad, we are sorrowful because this incident took away two lives,” Maravanyika said, noting that fatalities from goods train accidents were very rare.

The NRZ believes farming activities along the railway line loosened the soil, which was then swept onto the tracks following heavy rains.

“As NRZ, we encourage communities not to do agricultural activities along railway lines. We should all protect and preserve railway reserve land and railway equipment to avoid loss of lives through accidents,” he said. — Zimlive

