17 perish in Mutoko road accident 

JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Seventeen people died while several were seriously injured in a head on collision involving two vehicles at the 130 kilometre peg along Harare- Nyamapanda road Sunday night.

The driver of the other vehicle died on the spot.

Fourteen people died on the spot while three died on admission to Mutoko Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

Ass Com Nyathi said eight victims have so far been identified by their next of kin.

Sandra Kanobata, female, (19); Abigal Chitimba, female, (30); Major Mushumbi, male, (7); Ngaakudzwe Nkolomah, female, (1); Nyasha Chikuza, female (7); Masamba Rutsito, male (39); Kupakwashe Rutsito, male (13); and Samuel Mapuranga, male, (2).

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged motorists to be extra careful on the road.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to be considerate on the roads, avoid reckless driving conduct especially trying to overtake in situations which are not safe.

Motorists should not exceed the loading capacity of vehicles when carrying goods and passengers. Let us all remember that road safety is a collective responsibility,” ZRP said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw