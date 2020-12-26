14,796 new Covid-19 cases recorded In SA, 293 more related deaths

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has seen its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections with 14,796 new cases recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 983,359.

There have also been 293 more deaths with the country’s death toll now at 26,276.

According to the Department of Health, 115 deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, 23 in Gauteng, 27 in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 in Limpopo, five in Mpumalanga, and 107 in the Western Cape.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 December. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/slokIM1wpt — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 25, 2020

There has been a spike in infections in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal with more than 150,000 active cases around the country.

The total number of recoveries stood at 830,251. – Eyewitness News

