Zim’s Master Shekkor ropes in SA songstress

ZIMBABWEAN versatile artiste based in South Africa Panashe “Master Shekkor “Chamboko (pictured) has roped in South African songstress Nolu Madikane on an Afro-house gospel song titled Uthando Lwakho, that was released recently.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The Chagumuka hitmaker told NewsDay Life & Style that the song was a thanksgiving to God who kept him alive during a tough year marred with challenges posed by the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“I collaborated with Nolu Madikane on the song Uthando Lwakho thanking God for his love and mercy as 2020 has been a rough year. We just want to thank and praise the lord for getting us this far as the year comes to an end,” he said.

Master Shekkor, who is also an Afro-house music producer and a disc jockey, said working with Nolu Madikane on the song, that has strong lyrical content which suits all ages, was difficult since she wanted everything to be perfect which cost them more time.

“We have been working back and forth, though I am very grateful for all the long hours we put in perfecting this project. Nolu is a perfectionist who does not settle for mediocrity. She does not rest until something is done according to the way she wants it done,” he said.

“I chose her the day I first heard her song Zidudelwe that features South African music producer, DJ TPZ. That was about four years ago. From the moment I heard her voice, I knew she was one person I was going to work with. So I decided to approach her via social media and since then we have been communicating.”

He said the track would be available on all major digital platforms such as YouTube, Sound Cloud, iTunes and Spotify etc.

