Zim to host African war vets museum

PLANS to establish a War Veterans’ Museum for African Liberation in Zimbabwe are underway after President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave it the nod.This was announced by war veterans association secretary Douglas Mahiya during a Press conference in Harare on Thursday where he said the museum will explain their legacy which had long been denied recognition and respect.

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

“Some have tried to tell our liberation story but that has been presented from a spectator’s point of view without getting the real and balanced story from those who actually fought the war,” Mahiya said.

“As war veterans, we are happy that the highest office in the land, the President has paved the way for us to establish the museum in Zimbabwe,” he said.”

Cabinet last month announced plans to build the museum aimed at decolonising the liberation war history which it claimed was foisted on Zimbabweans by the British imperialists.

Mahiya said the project was at an advanced stage and war veterans will provide material for the museum. He said the museum will narrate the stories of liberation war fighters, using formats such as audio, pictures, video, liberation war music, war artefacts and combat attire.

“This museum is not a Zimbabwean project, but it is an African project. The footprint of this museum covers from Cape to Cairo – with all the African countries coming to tell their own liberation stories,” he said, adding that it will also create employment opportunities for locals.

