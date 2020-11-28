We need more time: Mapeza

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has pleaded for time and patience as he tries to establish combinations from a squad that he recently inherited from Heindrikus Pieter de Jongh ahead of their preliminary round clash of the Caf Champions League against Mozambican side Costa dol Sol this afternoon.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The highly-rated gaffer returned to the Zvishavane last week following the sacking of De Jongh.

His first task is the match against Costa do Sol in Maputo this afternoon.

He was first to admit that he needed time to oil the new-look squad which he inherited from De Jongh.

“I have been here for three days and people should understand. Football has challenges and

pressure.

“It is a challenge because as coaches, we differ in the way we want football to be played. So I don’t want to differentiate between the new and old guys,” Mapeza said.

“Those guys who were here during my five years know how I train and how I operate and with those new faces, they will be talking, but I have not had enough time to really understand the new boys.

“From the look of things. It seems the team was completely changed ,some of the players who were playing before were not in the coaches plans although they were part of the team.

“In those few days I have been here, I have tried to out guys who have been here and those that came after I left.”

It will interesting to see how he will set up his side, but in this one, the spotlight falls on Silas Songani, who is expected to lead their frontline.

The former Denmark-based player announced his arrival at the Zvishavane club with a bang and will hope to continue from where he left as FC Platinum resume their mission to conquer Africa.

