Vintage Travel to participate in two international awards

The Multi Award Winning Travel and Tourism concern Vintage Travel and Vintage Tours Pvt Ltd Founder and Ceo Mr Arvind Nayer has welcomed two invitations to participate in The International Ecotourism Society (TIES) awards 2020 and World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) 2020 Vintage Travel. Vintage Tours Pvt Ltd was appointed as Chapter Head for the destination of Zimbabwe by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) 2020 .

‘On 16 October 2020 the company was invited to participate in TIES Award Show where the reward and certificates will be awarded, close to 5 million voters for the winner in Azerbaijan in 2021.

‘Vintage Travel and Vintage Tours Pvt Ltd on 12 October 2020 was appointed and recognized as a Chapter Head for the destination of Zimbabwe as Sole Authority of The International Ecotourism society (TIES) within this district close to 45 Head Chapters were appointed, our

Founder and CEO was one of them from around the world.’’ he said.

In another development, the Vintage Travel and Vintage Tours Pvt Ltd was invited by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) where 45 CEOs from around the world are set to save the Global Travel and Tourism Industry in the historic first G20 Tourism Ministers hosted WTTC, where members going presented the plan to save the embattled Travel & Tourism sector.

Vice President Maribel Rodriguez and Dr. Taleb Rifai former UNWTO Secretary General graced the event “The company on 10 October 2020 was invited by World Travel and Tourism Council where 45 CEOs from around the world set and save the Global Travel and Tourism Industry

‘Our Founder and CEO was one of them from Zimbabwe in the historic first G20 Tourism Ministers hosted and members of WTTC who presented the plan to save the embattled Travel & ‘Tourism sector Vice President Maribel Rodriguez and Dr. Taleb Rifai former UNWTO

Secretary General were participants too.

‘On 26 October the company was invited to be appointed as Chapter Head for the destination of Zimbabwe by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)’’ he said Other 2020 achievement includes signed mou agreement with Wings Way Training Institute LLC Dubai UAE towards training for Aviation/Travel /Tourism/Logistics /Supply Chain /Procurement for Zimbabwe and in future for the rest of African Countries.

Previous achievements include 2019 the company has joined African Tourism Board to promote Zimbabwe as Tourist Destination in Africa. In 2018 the company has signed with Matex subsidy of Government of Malaysia for students from Zimbabwe to study in different universities, investment inbound and outbound tourism from Malaysia.

The company signed agreement with FEDEX Zimbabwe for courier services on very competitive rates .

In the year 2015 the company joined as Executive Committee Member of Zimbabwe Australia Business Council (ZABC).

In the year 2012 the company has become Passenger Sales, Agent for Jet Airways/Etihad in Zimbabwe. In the year 2010 the company became member of Travel Agents, Association of India (TAAI) licence No 3031 10 AO ZIM. In the same year joined Association of SA Travel Agents ASATA).

The company is associated with (PATA) Pan Asian Travel Agents Association since 2010. The company in 2018 was affiliated to Association of British Travel Agents from United Kingdom (ABTA).

In the year 2009, the company branded itself under the flagship of Harvey World Travel which has 450 offices around the world and is still affiliated with Thompson Tours from South Africa.

The company is an affiliate member of Harvey World Travel since 2016. British Airways chose Vintage Travel as its most popular Agent in the whole of Zimbabwe for 1999 and furthermore were upgraded from Silver member to Gold Club member, which is the highest recognition which can be accorded to any Travel Agent.

The company received an achievement award for most improved travel agent for the year 2002-2003 from BA Comair and also from Cathay Pacific Airways in recognition of High Standard of Service for the year 2003 and recognition of excellence award for the year 2003 – 2004 from British Airways. For the year 2005-2006 and 2007-2008, the company was awarded Certificate for 5th position by Ethiopian Airlines. For the year 2005-2006 the company was awarded No 1 position by Jet Airways.

The company acquired membership of International Air Transport Association (IATA/UFTAA) lisence no is 6820992-3 in 1996, ZTA (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority) lisence No MA000731 and Zimbabwe Institute of Management.

In Zimbabwe the company has wholesale agreements with the following hotels: Meikles Hotel, African Sun Group of Hotels, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge & Lokuthula Lodge, Rainbow Tourism Group, Vintage Travel and Vintage Tours Pvt Ltd commenced business operations in February 1996 and has employed highly qualified staff with average experience of 25 years.

For More Information Email: arvind@hwtvintagetravel.co.zw:info@hwtvintagetravel.co.zw

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw