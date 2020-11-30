‘Treasury did not approve Mupfumira’s loan request’

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

A DIRECTOR in the finance ministry, Fidelis Ngorora yesterday told chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi that Treasury did not approve former Public Service minister Prisca Mupfumira’s request to secure a loan from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to purchase personal motor vehicles.

Ngorora said the government was supposed to go through the formal procurement process, and that the request was unlawfully done.

Mupfumira is jointly charged for graft with former permanent secretary Ngoni Masoka, on two counts of criminal abuse of office.

She claimed that she got approval from Cabinet to secure a loan from NSSA to purchase the motor vehicles, but Ngorora told the court that it is only the Finance Ministry that deals with such financial matters.

