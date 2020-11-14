THERE are topics or subjects that are repeated for emphasis in the Bible. As a minister of the Grace of God, I also follow suit to hammer in what God wants understood very well. I’m by no means saying that there are portions in the Bible that God doesn’t want to be understood. By way of example if you check the words sin and forgiveness in the Bible and find out that the number of their mention differs, please pay close attention.

devotion column:Erasmus Makarimayi

Sometimes I am so puzzled by readers’ concerns that the grace message will deprive them of their place in heaven. The feedback comes from varied positions. On one end there are those who are genuinely seeking knowledge of the truth. Some are passionately ignorantly seeking to please God by self righteousness. There are others who are arrogantly in error. Satan has blinded the minds of some, whereas others have been cornered by religion. In all this, we all need the grace of God, which is the crux of the Gospel.

The venom of religion is to keep people away from Jesus seeking to qualify them by self effort and vain philosophies. That’s why Christianity isn’t religion but a family relationship; a fellowship or communion of God the Father and His children in Christ Jesus. The Bible makes it clear that Jesus is our only hope to God. John 14:6 declares, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Please don’t ever allow law and traditions to block you from Jesus. Going or not going to heaven as others prefer or receiving eternal life or remaining in death lies in accepting or denying Jesus.

Jesus kept the law for us to believe Him and be made right with God in Him (Jesus). Galatians 2:16 teaches, “Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified”. No matter how hard you may try to keep the law, it will not justify you.

Romans 3:20 supports, “Therefore, by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin”. Don’t chase the wind, seek Jesus. The purpose of the law was to introduce us to Jesus and lead us away from it (law) to Him. Galatians 3:24 points out, “Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith.” In realising human frailties and shortcomings we’re drawn to seek Jesus, the ultimate plan of God. Unfortunately there are some who have been hardened in zeal without knowledge to please God by trying something that God dissuaded us from. Let nothing hide Jesus away from you.

Let’s add flesh to our study by looking at Jesus’ words. Matthew 5:20,27-28 record, “[20] For I say unto you, That except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven. [27] Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, Thou shalt not commit adultery: [28] But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.” So zealous and desirous of keeping the law were scribes and Pharisees, but Jesus said they fell short of requirements of righteousness.

Jesus raises the stakes higher in verses 27 and 28 by pointing out that instead of committing adultery, a lustful look will bar the law breaker from entering the kingdom of heaven. All this was meant to point out that no one could enter the kingdom of heaven by human means. This gives credence to Mark 10:26-27 which read, “[26] And they were astonished out of measure, saying among themselves, Who then can be saved? [27] And Jesus looking upon them saith, With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.”

Salvation by works is impossible as it’s impossible for a camel to go through the eye of a needle. When we realise that we cannot make it on our own, we then accept Jesus, the grace of God. Faith in His finished work grants us the grace to be saved. We cannot be saved by human effort but with God it’s possible. Pursue the grace way. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

