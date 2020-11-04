Teen Zimbo signs first pro deal at Ipswich Town

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean teenager Tawanda Chireva has signed his first professional contract with English third-tier club, League One side Ipswich Town.

By Sports Reporter

The 17-year-old, who plays as a midfielder, signed a contract that will see him stay at Portman Road until 2022, with the club having an option to extend the contract by a further 12 months.

Before signing the contract, Chireva had made just one appearance for Ipswich, coming off the bench in an English Premier League match in November 2019, becoming the youngest debutant in the team’s history at just 16 years and 31 days.

Chireva has made one senior appearance for the Blues so far, coming off the bench as a late sub in the EFL Trophy clash at Colchester in November 2019.

That appearance made him Town’s second-youngest debutant ever, behind only Connor Wickham, at just 16 years and 31 days old.

Ipswich Town Football Club is a professional association football club based in Ipswich, Suffolk, England.

The youngster was born in Chelmsford, United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents Blessing and Tsitsi Chireva.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw