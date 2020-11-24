Spirit medium’s aide killed with machetes

A RUSHINGA spirit medium’s aide, Kingston Kazasi (81), was allegedly murdered by two unknown Mozambicans in Rushinga last week.

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The two suspects claimed to have come from Zenga village in Mozambique.

Mashonaland Central province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the murder case.

“I can confirm a murder case in Rushinga, where an 81-year-old man was killed with machetes,” Dhewu said.

Allegations are that the two suspects, dressed in black, arrived at Kazasi’s homestead pretending that they wanted to pay for services they received from the late spirit medium Everisto Meki, popularly known as Hokoto.

The unsuspecting Kazasi, who was sleeping in his bedroom hut, was called by his wife Esteri Kazasi (62).

When he got out, the suspects asked for cigarettes from the now-deceased and were given some.

They further asked for a room to sleep claiming that their motorbike had had a tyre puncture.

They were offered a room, but they turned violent and pulled machetes which they used to assault Kazasi. He died on the spot and the two fled into darkness.

Police are still investigating the matter and have appealed to anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of the suspects to assist them.

