Police blitz nets 100 pirate kombis

POLICE in Gweru have since Monday arrested at least 100 pirate kombi drivers and impounded their vehicles for operating illegally.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The arrests were made as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 which saw the countrywide banning in March of private commuter omnibuses not registered under Zupco.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the development, saying the kombis were being handed over to the Vehicle Inspection Department.

“We have since impounded over 100 private kombis for operating illegally in the city,” Goko said.

“It is part of our routine exercise to ensure pirate public transport operators are brought to book.”

Yesterday, pirate kombis ferrying commuters from western suburbs were dropping passengers a few kilometres outside the central business district to avoid arrest at various police roadblocks. Passengers had to walk the remaining distances to town.

Recently, government reiterated that private kombis were banned from carrying passengers unless they registered with Zupco. But following the relaxation of lockdown rules, the number of private kombis operating illegally have increased in most towns and cities.

lFollow Stephen on Twitter

@jagganox78

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw