New twist to Murewa murder case

THE Murewa ritual murder case has taken a new twist after reports that one of the suspects Tafadzwa Shamba, confessed that he was selling human flesh to villagers in the area.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

It is reported that some of the villagers, mostly women have now been questioned by the police over the matter.

The villagers in question reportedly admitted to have bought meat from Shamba during the time the boy, Tapiwa Makore (7) was murdered.

According to police sources, two women have since confirmed that they consumed meat perceived to be human flesh bought from Shamba.

Three suspects including the deceased’s namesake and uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Snr) and a Harare woman have been nabbed over the murder.

The boy is yet to be buried as his head is still missing after he was brutally murdered in September.

