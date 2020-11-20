Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

FOOD and beverages processor, Nestlé Zimbabwe yesterday commissioned a US$2,5 million cereals manufacturing line in Harare, taking its total investment to over US$40 million in the past decade.

BY MELODY CHIKONO

The new line will increase output by 30%, according to a statement released by the company.

The commissioning ceremony coincided with the launch of two products — Nestlé Cerevita Instant Sour Porridge and Nestlé Cremora with Milk.

Nestlé Zimbabwe managing director Eunice Ganyawu-Magwali said the commissioning reaffirmed the company’s commitment to continue doing business in the country.

“The milestones above are aligned to Nestlé Zimbabwe’s transformation plan which seeks to address accessible and affordable nutrition,” she said.

“The transformation plan, which was rolled out towards the end of 2019 is focused on future-proofing the business in Zimbabwe through import substitution, local value chain development, expanding manufacturing capacity, increasing capacity utilisation, innovation and renovation of our product portfolio focusing on use of local ingredients, digital transformation, empowering communities and leading the sustainability agenda,” said Ganyawu-Magwali.

She said the new products had over 80% local content which was expected to enhance their affordability on the local market and competitiveness in export markets.

Ganyawu-Magwali added that the company remained focused on evolving its strategies and making changes needed to deliver balanced growth.

“We unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come.

“The new products fit into Nestlé’s nutrition, health and wellness strategy,” she said.

“Nestlé Cerevita Instant Sour Porridge is fortified with iron and vitamins B1, B5, and C which makes it a healthy and nutritious offering with a unique sour taste.

“The innovations seek to fill the existing gap on traditional consumer taste preference of Zimbabweans.”

