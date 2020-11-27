Moana’s father granted burial rights

BY CHARLES LAITON

HIGH Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda today ruled in favour of the late fitness trainer, video vixen and model Michelle “Moana” Amuli’s father, Ishmael and allowed him to bury his daughter at Warren Hills cemetery as opposed to Zororo cemetery.

The ruling by Justice Kwenda came about after Moana’s mother, Yolanda Kuvaoga had petitioned the court seeking an order to cancel the burial order which the deceased father, had obtained to lay his daughter to rest two weeks ago.

Moana who died in a horrific accident three weeks ago that also claimed the lives of socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Malawian businessman Limumba Karim and Mozambican model Alicha Adams will be buried tomorrow, according to a family spokesperson, Yussuf Binali.

“The validity of the burial order in first respondent’s (Ishmael Amuli) possession designating Warren Hills as the deceased’s final resting place has been confirmed by this court and the second respondent (Registrar of Births and Deaths) cannot validly issue another burial order,” Justice Kwenda said.

In his detailed judgment Justice Kwenda also castigated Moana’s mother, Yolanda Kuvaoga, for over emphasising her late daughter’s secular habits on a mistaken belief that it gave her an elevated social standing in her last days.

