Mhango eyes Bosso move

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER FC Platinum midfielder Winston Mhango (pictured) is in talks with Highlanders to join them for the next football season after his contract with Zambian side Kabwe Warriors expired in June.

Mhango (32) confirmed the talks with the Bulawayo giants and he is confident he will soon be donning the black and white jersey.

“My contract with Kabwe Warriors expired in June and things were not looking good for me in Zambia and I decided to come back home. I have been talking to Highlanders, but I think because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been slow. However, I am optimistic because they said they want to meet as the executive and discuss my case and will come back to me. If it will not be for the mini-league when it starts, maybe it is for next year,” Mhango said.

If Mhango joins Highlanders, he becomes the fourth veteran player for the Bulawayo giants who signed Mkhokheli Dube, Mitchelle Katsvairo and goalkeeper Chris Mverechena.

He joined Kabwe Warriors in 2018 at the behest of his former coach at FC Platinum, Tennant Chilumba who was coach at the Zambian side.

Mhango also tagged along Chilumba from Hwange in 2013 when he joined FC Platinum from the coalminers.

Highlanders midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku is said to be plotting a return to FC Platinum and if he does, Mhango would be a fitting replacement.

A few weeks ago, Mhango was spotted with other Highlanders players at the shrine of club benefactor Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa.

Also at the church service was Xolisani “Scara” Moyo who is attached to Manica Diamonds.

