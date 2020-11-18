MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

MDC ALLIANCE youth leader Obey Tererai Sithole and his five co-accused will stand trial on December 21 on allegations of participating in an illegal demonstration and inciting public violence in May this year.

By MIRIAM MANGWAYA

Sithole and his alleged accomplices, Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiru, Netsai Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu and Stanley Manyenga, are being accused of marching from Warren Park shopping centre towards the Harare-Bulawayo Highway during an illegal demonstration. The accused, who are all out on bail, appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa yesterday.

The State alleges that on May 13, 2020, the six activists demonstrated against the extension of COVID-19 national lockdown, waving placards and were intercepted and dispersed by the police.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw