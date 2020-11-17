Master KG saves Nox’s musical career

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean musician Enock “Nox” Guni said his recent smash-hit song My Melody, featuring South Africa’s Master KG, saved his career at a time he was contemplating quitting music after going through a rough patch.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Nox, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has continued to sing since relocating to Mzansi albeit without much following back home.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Nox said he was relieved that what started off as a final trial had revived his career.

“When this year started, I had told myself that if I do not make it in this industry, I was going to quit, but I am glad it has all paid off and it is all because of this track so I give thanks to Master KG,” he said.

“Master KG was never really in my plans initially because he does house music, but I am glad we were in touch with him earlier this year before he had become the world sensation he is now.”

The song had amassed over 1,4 million views as of yesterday, a first for the Ndinonyara singer whose music career stretches close to two decades.

“Having a collaboration of this magnitude is a dream for every artiste because it instantly unifies fans from both sides which widen one’s support base and for us it has made it easier to organise more collaborations with big artistes,” he said.

Nox said he would be releasing two more songs with Master KG as well as singles with a Tanzanian and two Nigerian artistes.

The 37-year-old singer said he had also lined up collaborations with South Africa’s Zanda Zakuza, Makhadzi, DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tira.

Turning to the rough patch that saw him mired in controversy, particularly involving multiple affairs that almost jeopardised his career a few years ago, the now married Nox said it had all worked to his advantage as he drew life lessons from the experience.

“To be honest, my brand has been attacked from all angles. I have been unfortunate, but that did not stop me from dreaming and wanting to achieve more. So when attention was on me for all the negative reasons I continued to work,” he said.

“I might have brought it on myself by making some mistakes, but I am one person who has survived. It is just fate and God’s favour because had it been someone else they might not have endured.”

He advised local musicians to take time to understand how the music industry functions as well as in dynamic teams which push their brands if they are to make it beyond the borders.

“Talent alone can only take you so far, but there is a lot that our artistes need to learn such as how the music business works. They also need to invest in having a good diverse team to work on their brand because without that they will continue to do good music and it will end there,” he said.

