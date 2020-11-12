Man loses car to machete-wielding robbers

A MUTARE man lost his vehicle and some belongings to two machete-wielding robbers who pounced on him last Friday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa yesterday confirmed the incident to NewsDay.

He said on November 6 at around 4pm, the complainant, Marshal Jujuwa, was at Dangamvura bus terminus in Mutare when he was approached by two unknown persons who requested to hire his vehicle.

The two said they wanted him to take them to Zimunya township claiming they wanted to consult a prophet there.

At around 6pm when they were in Zimunya at a secluded place, the two produced a machete and threatened to kill Jujuwa.

They tied his legs with electric cables and gagged him with insulation tape.

The robbers then took his money and other belongings and drove off.

The complainant untied himself before making a police report.

The assailants are still on the run.

