Man jailed 15 years for sodomy

A MVURWI man (30) has been slapped with a 15-year jail term by a Bindura magistrate for sodomising a 13-year-old boy.

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Ignatius Chagwedera of Hariana Farm in Mvurwi will, however, spend 12 years in jail after magistrate Amos Mubobo suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that sometime this year, the convict broke into the complainant’s bedroom and sodomised him twice on separate occasions.

The matter came to light when Chagwedera was spotted by a neighbour coming out of the boy’s room.

The neighbour told the boy’s aunt who asked the complainant and he confirmed the sodomy.

A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of Chagwedera.

The boy was examined and a medical affidavit was produced in court.

Follow Simbarashe on Twitter

@Simbara08212619

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw