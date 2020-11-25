Harare Mayor Mafume arrested, MDC-A cries foul

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume was yesterday arrested and spent the night in custody for yet unknown charges but related to abuse of office.

BY MOSES MATENGA

“I can confirm he has been arrested by ooa special unit which is working in conjunction with Sacu. He is facing charges related to criminal abuse of office and more details will be availed tomorrow,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, adding that Mafume was arrested by a special police unit working with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu).

Mafume was elected Mayor in September to replace Herbert Gomba who was arrested for alleged abuse of office together with several council officials including directors, among others.

The MDC Alliance claimed the arrest was political.

“They are on a rampage after failing to recall him to continue destabilising council. He had started to stabilise council and they arrest him to destabilise council. This is nothing new. It is weaponisation of the courts and political persecution,” the MDC Alliance secretary for Local Government Sessel Zvidzai said.

The arrest also followed the arrest last week of Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko in what the MDC Alliance still maintains was a move to decimate the party.

