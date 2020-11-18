Gringo’s son fits in father’s shoes

THE captivating performances of the late comedian Lazarus Gringo Boora might not have vanished from the small screen with his death as his firstborn son Taurai, also known as Gringoldinho, has vowed to keep the flame burning having already embarked on the journey under the iconic entertainer’s mentorship.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Gringo succumbed to stomach cancer last week and was laid to rest at his homestead in Rukweza, Rusape.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style moments before Gringo’s burial, the multi-talented artist said his father had spent much of his last days, particularly when he was sick, advising and preparing him for his eventual takeover.

“The shoes are too big to fill, but I will try my best because there are some skills he had been nurturing in me and we had started working together, so he really showed me that it is doable,” he said.”

Famed for his witty delivery as a master of ceremonies and nimble footwork, Gringoldinho is an apt reflection of his father whose humour intrigued viewers whenever he featured on TV.

Gringoldinho, who has been into acting for a decade, said he also got life tips from his father.

“I have learnt a lot. I had always thought it would be tough for me but from some of the things he taught me, I realised that everyone is important and that as an artiste one needed to be humble and not think you are more important than others,” he said.

As the eldest child, Gringoldinho acknowledged that he would need to man up to be able to take care of his six siblings and mother.

“Since last year dad was not feeling well and that is when he spoke to me a lot about life. One day before he went for an operation he said that I should be strong because I was now old enough,” he said.

“He instructed me to take care of my siblings and my mother and that I should be well behaved.”

 Follow Kennedy on

Twitter @ken_nyavaya

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw